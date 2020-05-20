AFR Insurance auto policy customers to receive coronavirus refunds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Automobile policy customers statewide with AFR Insurance will receive premium refunds related to COVID-19.

AFR Insurance is providing refunds to its automobile policyholders through the AFR Cares Auto Relief Program to relieve financial stress due to the pandemic.

“AFR Insurance has a long history of standing by our customers in time of need,” said AFR Insurance CEO Jon Srna. “The AFR Cares Auto Relief Program is our way of showing appreciation and hopefully easing our customers’ financial burden.”

Through the relief program, the company is refunding five percent of annual premiums for all of the company’s more than 38,000 automobile customers.

AFR Insurance had already extended payment grace periods and suspended all fees for late payments and nonsufficient funds.

Refunds are five percent of annualized premiums, regardless of policy term. Both personal and combination automobile policies qualify for the refund, but policies must have been active on April 30, 2020.