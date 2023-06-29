OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman claims it’s taken just over three months to get an appointment set up to change her Texas driver’s license to Oklahoma.

“They want you to come back to Oklahoma, bring your money, bring your family, bring your business,” Joyce Robertson said. “But they make it humanly impossible to get a driver’s license.”

She was just days away from her Texas licensing expiring on July 1. Robertson though, is now set up with an appointment to get it turned into an Oklahoma license after KFOR made a call.

Before that, she’d been trying to set up an appointment since she moved back home just over three months ago to take care of her elderly mother. She was almost tempted to travel well outside of the metro just to get it done. However, she claims she was told numerous times she would have to go to a location in the city to get that kind of appointment.

“There were no appointments available, full schedule, walk ins only, I was even going to go to Clinton,” she said. “If you come into town, it is humanly impossible to get an appointment.”

She said she didn’t realize her Texas license was expiring so quickly. Not knowing if she would get an appointment or not, she tried renewing her Texas license online.

“I don’t know if I’ll get it or not, but I don’t have an Oklahoma license yet,” she said.

After hours online and lots of frustration…

“It said all the appointments changed at six in the evening,” she said. “So, I was online at ten to six, until 6:30, and nothing changed anywhere.”

Service Oklahoma sending KFOR a statement saying they’ve spoken to Robertson and “there was some confusion for transferring her Texas driver license but she’s all set.” Robertson confirmed that with us, adding that her appointment is set for Monday.

“I just hope that I can be the change moving forward in the licensing, that I actually moved back and helped something.,” she said.

We will follow up with Joyce to ensure she’s taken care of.