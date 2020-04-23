Aftermath of deadly tornado in Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A deadly tornado ripped through Madill Wednesday.

“I’m glad to be alive. Thank the Lord today,” said Jason Yow, an employee for Oklahoma Steel and Wire Company.

Yow was directly in the tornado’s path. The steel company took a direct hit.

“We got a warning, “Hey, get in the storm shelter,” and no sooner than the door closed everything shook and rumbled,” said Yow.

He made it to the shelter just seconds before the winds picked up, ripping away walls and taking out the roof.

“When everything quit shaking and rumbling, we stepped out and found this,” said Yow.

Yow says when he left the building, all he could think about was his little girl.

He wasn’t the only parent worrying Wednesday.

“I pulled up my scanner and it said, ‘EMS to Oklahoma Steel and Wire,'” said Kathy Queen.

Queen reunited with her husband and her son, who both work inside the steel company Wednesday. She worried they might not make it.

“I’m glad I got to the shelter,” said Queen’s son, Jayson.

Others are trying to figure out what to do after their homes were reduced to rubble.

“By the time we actually went to the storm shelters, it wasn’t but a hundred yards from here with all the debris coming,” said a mobile home owner.

He says no one was hurt in the mobile homes.

The Marshall County Emergency Manager tells News 4 two people were killed Wednesday. One was found inside J & I Manufacturing, Inc., and the other person was found nearby.

A third person is in critical condition.