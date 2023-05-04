OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who were tricked into paying for a free tax service will soon receive a refund after a settlement.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks after a settlement.

Officials say approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail following a $141 million multistate settlement. The settlement says Intuit deceived millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Oklahoma will receive more than $1.7 million for more than 56,000 people who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return.

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Eligible consumers will be contacted by email, and checks will be mailed throughout May.

Most consumers can expect to receive between $29 and $30.