OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced an Oklahoma contractor was charged with nine counts of felony embezzlement and a pattern of criminal offenses Friday following a year-long investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General charged Benjamin Moore, 36, in Pottawatomie County District Court after the investigation revealed he allegedly took nearly $85,000 from nine customers for construction projects that were never completed. The probe began in September 2022 after the Office of the Attorney General received complaints about Moore, who conducted business as Moore Construction.

“This investigation exposed a series of corrupt business practices that swindled Oklahoma consumers,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “I will not tolerate deceitful conduct that harms Oklahoma families.”

Moore’s business dealings spanned Creek, Tulsa, Hughes, Pottawatomie, Noble, Okfuskee and LeFlore counties.

Attorney General Drummond says protecting Oklahoma consumers is a top priority for his office.

“I am proud of the men and women in this office who work each day to protect Oklahoma consumers and hold accountable all manner of fraudsters and scammers,” he said.

Attorney General Drummond encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of contractor fraud to contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895 or at www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection