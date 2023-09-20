OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has developed a task force to combat illegal grow operations in Oklahoma.

According to A.G. Drummond, the Organized Crime Task Force will be an added resource for citizens to report activity related to unlicensed operations.

“Illegal marijuana grows are responsible for an alarming influx of organized crime into our communities, particularly from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime syndicates” Drummond noted. “I have made it a priority to wipe out these illicit operators and this task force is a crucial component to driving out criminals and ensuring public safety.”

Officials say the task force is working alongside the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to investigate all crimes regarding illegal grow operations. This includes human trafficking and the distribution of dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, House Bill 2095, signed into law in May, allows the Organized Crime Task Force, in cooperation with OBN and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, to take full enforcement authority over medical marijuana laws.

The bill, authored by Rep. Jon Echols and Sen. Lonnie Paxton, allows the A.G.’s Office to subpoena documents, complete unannounced on-site inspections, seize and dispose of illegal products and enter into agreements with other state agencies to fight against illegal operations.

Citizens with information about suspected illegal grow operations are encouraged to submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. Anonymous tips also can be sent to illegalgrow@oag.ok.gov.