OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is fighting back against spam calls in the state. He’s joining 48 other attorneys in the country to file a lawsuit against Avid Telecom. The lawsuit says the company violates the telephone consumer protection act which restricts the making of telemarketing calls and the use of artificial messages.

Attorney General Drummond says Avid Telecom gives spam calls about social security, Medicaid, and auto warranties, which can put Oklahomans in a financial bind.

| ‘Sick and tired’: States sue over billions of robocalls >

“We have many examples of where the targeted person is a 93 year old Medicaid recipient and they’re scamming and trying to, you know, infiltrate that poor, vulnerable elder to take his or her money,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Drummond also says Avid Telecom has been notified over 300 times that they are providing the network for con artists and scammers to reach victims.

“The only way to get their attention is to collaborate with my colleagues across the U.S. We found a perfect jurisdiction in Arizona. We filed in federal court there, and we’re going to hold them accountable,” said Drummond.

The lawsuit isn’t the only one filed this week, Monday, four class action lawsuits were filed from other lawyers. These were against Whaleco Inc., Crunch Fitness, Cybercartel International, and Avocademy.

| Oklahoma Supreme Court issues ruling in OTA case >

Those companies are being sued for sending automated sales text messages, which violates the Oklahoma Telephone Solicitation Act that became effective in 2022.

Attorney General Drummond says he’s determined all bad actors will face consequences for their actions.

If you’re on the national do-not-call list and receive a spam call or message, you can file a complaint at FCC.gov.