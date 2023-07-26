OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the announcement in a press release. In a letter written to Governor Kevin Stitt, he wrote, “the four tribal gaming compacts Governor Stitt signed, were invalid since there was no approval from Oklahoma Legislature.”

“States do have sovereign authority and state legislature and state constitution can undoubtedly limit the governors ability to do things. He allowed sports wagering in those compacts which is not allowed currently under state law,” said Greg Treat, the Senate President Pro Temp.

Attorney general Drummond’s letter comes after Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall sent letters to the Attorney General, asking him to step in.

Nearly a week after getting those those letters, AG Drummond announced he’ll side with the state in the pending lawsuit.

“I am so happy to see AG Drummond step up fight for the people of Oklahoma and do the right things when it comes to our greatest allies, which are the tribal nations,” said Mickey Dollens, State Rep. District 93 (D).

The Attorney General’s letter to Governor Stitt partly said,

You knew that you lacked authority under Oklahoma law when you submitted these invalid compacts…the citizens you were elected to serve are the ones who suffer from this irresponsible approach. Letter from Attorney General to Governor Stitt

“I was glad to see that AG Drummond didn’t hold back any words in his letter to the Governor. He made it very clear that the Governor’s actions and divisive rhetoric over the past four years has hurt Oklahoma, and has cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” said Dollens.

Governor Stitt’s office sent a statement to KFOR regarding the Attorney General’s announcement.

General Drummond, in an unprecedented move, is turning his back on four tribes who have been sued by Oklahoma’s wealthiest tribes. Drummond continues to work with these wealthy tribes as they use Oklahoma political officials to further their agenda. Governor Stitt is actively fighting for eastern Oklahoma as these tribes continue their efforts to turn Tulsa and much of the rest of eastern Oklahoma into a reservation. Abegail Cave, Office of Governor Stitt