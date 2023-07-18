OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Could it be Oklahoma versus Natural Gas suppliers? Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said legal action may be coming two years after the February winter storm of 2021, which sent utility prices soaring.

“It will be the most significant lawsuit filed by the state of Oklahoma in its history. We’re talking billions of dollars,” said AG Drummond.

On Tuesday, AG Drummond said he wants money back from companies he said profited off Winter Storm Uri.

In February of 2021, snow, ice, and brutal cold rocked Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. You’ll remember cranking up the thermostat to keep warm.

State Corporation Commissioner, Kim David, said Oklahoma utility companies had to buy that gas for us at outrageous prices from middle-marketers or suppliers.

“It was like over $1,200 dollar per unit when it should’ve been $3,” said Commissioner David. “$4 billion is what the total cost for Winter Storm Uri and what happened on the Market…It’s insane.”

Now, everyday Oklahomans will be paying for the next 20-something years to recoup the costs.

“Our oil and gas industry is not to blame,” said AG Drummond. “Our utility companies are not to blame.”

In March, Commissioner David asked Drummond to investigate the suppliers.

“The magnitude of this scheme is staggering and unconscionable,” said Drummond.

“We do have entities such as natural gas marketers that appear, if you follow the data, it appears as though there was a short squeeze prior to Uri, in which the supply was restricted, when the demand was the greatest,” said the AG. “Most of the companies that manipulated the marketing price are outside of Oklahoma and some international companies.”

Now AG Drummond is asking outside law firms to join the fight.

“When the attorney general said this will be the biggest lawsuit in the history of Oklahoma, it absolutely will be,” said David.

“I can’t promise success, I can only promise my unabated, absolute commitment to the state of Oklahoma in pursuing this,” said Drummond.

“We appreciate Attorney General Drummond’s thorough review of possible market manipulation during Winter Storm Uri. We support any effort by the Attorney General to claw back costs charged to OG&E and its customers by any natural gas marketers who he finds exploited the situation and return those funds to customers. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has found OG&E’s 2021 operations and costs from Winter Storm Uri to be reasonable and prudent. Uri was a once-in-a-generation winter storm, and we are proud that we preserved customer health and safety by keeping the heat and lights on. To protect our customers from natural gas price volatility to the extent we can, OG&E continues to source fuel at the lowest available cost for our customers.” OG&E

“PSO commends the Attorney General’s commitment to investigating the practices of commodity marketers during winter storm Uri. We appreciate his diligence in deploying the expertise and authority of his office to investigate price spike concerns.

Our customers’ welfare was our priority throughout this crisis. We took decisive action to serve customers and had no role in setting prices. Despite the significant costs associated with our efforts, we acted promptly to address the needs of our customers and did not profit from those charges.

The team at PSO stands ready to provide the Attorney General with information that may be useful in his investigation.” PSO

“It is important to note that utilities such as Oklahoma Natural Gas and others in Oklahoma are not the focus of the potential legal action. We will cooperate with the AG’s office throughout the investigation if requested. Oklahoma Natural Gas did everything we could to keep our customers warm and safe during Winter Storm Uri. As a reminder, Oklahoma Natural Gas secures the natural gas its customers need and delivers that gas to their homes and businesses. We do not set the price of natural gas nor profit from it.” Oklahoma Natural Gas

News 4 also reached out to a number of suppliers, however only one replied.

“Once it became clear that natural gas supply and demand could be affected by Winter Storm Uri, Spire stayed committed to ensuring communities maintained access to the energy they needed to stay safe and warm, and to doing everything we could to minimize any impact to cost. We work throughout the year to keep natural gas prices low for customers and appreciate the role government plays in this process – including our state and federal regulators and other elected officials – and look forward to any opportunity to review Uri’s impact.” Spire Marketing

“Although I greatly appreciate the Attorney General’s willingness to investigate and perhaps even prosecute market manipulators who profited billions on the backs of Oklahoma utility customers, the A.G.’s efforts come two years late because the Oklahoma Corporation Commission refused to do its duty and protect ratepayers from fraud and market manipulation. Worse, the OCC attempted to protect the wrongdoers by approving an unnecessary multi-billion-dollar utility bailout called “securitization,” by obstructing my attempts to investigate fraud, market manipulation and other wrongdoing, and by covering up the mounting evidence of illegal conduct when it twice (by 2-1 votes) declared everything about the February 2021 Winter Storm costs “prudent” without lawfully investigating them. “The consequences of this delay may prove very costly to the Attorney General’s pursuit of justice on behalf of ratepayers, especially if he is unable to clawback the $2.1 billion in utility bailout securitization interest and expenses that would never have been incurred if the fraud and market manipulation had been properly investigated by the OCC two years ago. (Adding that $2.1 billion in securitization interest and expenses to the $2.7 billion in fuel costs brought the ratepayers’ total price tag for the February 2021 Winter Storm to $4.8 billion. See my Dissent, Part I, Attachment A for a table showing the utilities’ 2021 fuel and securitization costs, including the winter storm, vs. 2020.) “The Oklahoma Corporation Commission should immediately try to vacate its April approval vote in those 2021 Fuel Cost and Prudence Review cases for OG&E, ONG and PSO. Further, Commissioners Hiett, David and Murphy should apologize to the ratepayers of Oklahoma every time the parties the Attorney General accuses of wrongdoing try to use the OCC’s absurdly broad ‘prudent’ declarations to defend themselves.” Bob Anthony, State Corporation Commissioner I am grateful to the Attorney General for his hard work on behalf of all those impacted by winter storm Uri and the resulting extraordinarily high natural gas costs utilities had to pay to suppliers in order to provide service. The Attorney General’s allegations do not involve utilities, but instead target those companies that may have manipulated the natural gas market cost borne by utilities and eventually their customers. I have always held with the prevailing legal opinion that the Attorney General and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) are the only parties with the legal authority to conduct such an investigation and prosecution. It is important to note that Commission orders on fuel cost recovery from Uri require utilities to apply savings that result from future federal or legal actions to reduce customers’ bills. I certainly concur with the Attorney General’s finding that there was no wrongdoing on the part of this Commission in its handling of the costs from winter storm Uri. State Corporate Commissioner Todd Hiett