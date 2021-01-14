AG Hunter: Drug dealer who sold fake oxycodone pills to 2 people, causing death of 1, charged with 1st-degree murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The suspected drug dealer who allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills to two Oklahomans and caused the death of one, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jerry Leflore, 32, is suspected of selling fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl to two individuals, including a 30-year-old woman who died shortly after leaving his apartment, according to a news release issued by Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office.

A medical examiner determined that the woman died from mixed drug toxicity with fentanyl being a contributing factor, according to the news release.

“We have zero-tolerance for drug dealers, and when their poison kills someone, they have committed a violent crime,” Attorney General Hunter said. “That is why when we prosecute these kinds of cases, we do everything we can to ensure those who commit these crimes go to prison for a very long time. Our investigation is not over. We are working with authorities to investigate where these drugs are coming from in order to dismantle this criminal operation that has now tragically claimed a life.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences go to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Jerry Leflore’s Oklahoma Department of Corrections mug shot.

A witness told law enforcement officials that both she and the woman who later died took drugs at Leflore’s apartment. She said she and the victim both passed out in the victim’s vehicle while in the parking lot. The witness awoke and called 9-1-1.

Officers tried to revive the victim. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An undercover investigation was launched, during which Leflore sold pills that tested positive for fentanyl to a law enforcement agent, leading to his arrest, according to the news release.

Leflore has a long criminal history. He was on probation for a 2016 drug conviction at the time of his arrest, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.

Jerry Leflore’s criminal history, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections website.

“If individuals have information on Leflore, or his connections, they are asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200 or the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at (405) 521-2885,” the news release states.