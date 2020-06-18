1  of  2
AG Hunter explains unemployment scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While thousands of Oklahomans wait for their pandemic unemployment benefits to come in, thousands of others are receiving bogus letters saying their unemployment claim in being processed.

The trouble is, many of those people receiving the letter didn’t file a claim.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined KFOR via Skype on Thursday to explain how the scammers are operating.

Watch the above video for Hunter’s insight into unemployment scams.

If you have been the target of such a scam, click here to report it to Hunter’s office.

