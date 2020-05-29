AG Mike Hunter advises Oklahomans to not toss out blank envelopes; stimulus debit cards could be inside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter urges Oklahomans to not automatically discard unmarked envelopes that have cards in them, because those envelopes could contain stimulus debit cards.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service has begun sending nearly 4 million Visa debit cards loaded with $1,200 stimulus payments.

Those cards are sent in plain envelopes, which leads to individuals becoming confused and assuming that the envelope contains junk mail, according to a news release from Hunter’s office.

Hunter asks Oklahomans to open such envelopes before discarding them to ensure that they are not throwing away their stimulus payment.

“The prepaid debit cards are being sent from a company, not the IRS or Department of the Treasury, which is why they are in unmarked envelopes,” Hunter said. “Once the cards are activated, they function as normal debit cards. I encourage Oklahomans to carefully examine their mail. If individuals remain skeptical about the card they receive, visit the Economic Impact Payment Card website.”

Individuals who receive a stimulus debit card can discern the card’s legitimacy by visiting the Economic Impact Payment Card website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

“If individuals receive correspondence claiming to be their economic impact payment that conflicts with the information provided on the IRS site, such as requiring the recipient to submit banking information or personal records, Oklahomans should contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit,” the news release states.

Individuals who receive an Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without incurring fees:

• Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted;

• Get cash from in-network ATMs;

• Transfer funds to their personal bank account; and

• Check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone

