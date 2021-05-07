AG: Oklahoma returns hydroxychloroquine stockpile for refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Mike Hunter today announced he has reached an agreement with FFF Enterprises to return the state’s stockpile of hydroxychloroquine for a refund.

FFF Enterprises has agreed to return to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) the full purchase price paid for the medication last year.

OSDH purchased hydroxychloroquine at the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic ​after the federal Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the drug as a treatment for the virus.

After ​the federal Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization, the Oklahoma State Health Department asked the attorney general to get involved.

Attorney General Hunter said he appreciates the company’s willingness to work with the state.

“I commend the leadership at FFF Enterprises who worked with us to return the state’s supply of hydroxychloroquine while giving the state a refund,” Attorney General Hunter said. “They recognized we were in competition with every other state in the nation to get whatever we could to protect Oklahomans. When it was determined the drug wasn’t effective in combatting the virus, they did the right thing by refunding our money. FFF is the type of company that Oklahoma likes to do business with, and we appreciate their partnership.”

FFF Enterprises is a private pharmaceutical wholesaler based in California.

