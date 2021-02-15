AG: Price gouging statute in effect in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As record cold temperatures move into Oklahoma, state leaders are warning businesses against price gouging.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is reminding Oklahomans doing business in the state that the price gouging statute is in effect.

The Emergency Price Stabilization Act, also referred to the state price gouging statute, prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency. The statute automatically triggers after the issuance of a state or federal emergency declaration.

“The majority of Oklahomans typically look to help their neighbors in times of need, including times of emergency like we are experiencing with the frigid weather,” Attorney General Hunter said. “However, there are some that look to benefit and seen opportunity when others are struggling. I want to warn those looking to gouge unexpecting Oklahomans by making them pay exorbitant prices for goods or services that they will face charges if an investigation proves they are in violation of the state’s price stabilization act. While record cold weather continues to impact our state, I encourage Oklahomans to pay attention and not pay inflated prices if they encounter them.”

Hunter said the statute allows his office to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.

For more information or to report a complaint, individuals are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by phone at (405) 521-2029, or email consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.