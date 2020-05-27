AG to long-term care facilities: Stimulus funds cannot be taken from Medicaid recipients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is warning nursing homes and assisted living facilities to not try and access Medicaid recipients’ COVID-19 stimulus funds.

On Wednesday, Hunter sent a letter to facilities statewide to inform administrators that taking Medicaid recipients’ COVID-19 stimulus funds is illegal.

According to the CARES Act, the economic impact payments are considered a tax credit and are therefore exempt from federal benefits programs like Medicaid.

Attorney General Hunter said his office is monitoring the situation and will take action if necessary.

“My office is hearing complaints from around the country that some of these facilities are requiring their residents receiving Medicaid to sign over their stimulus funds,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Although we have not received any complaints of this nature, we want to advise these facilities this practice is not allowed. If any Oklahoma administrators or facility operators have taken this money from residents receiving Medicaid, we are asking they return the funds. We are also calling on Oklahomans to communicate with loved ones who receive Medicaid and live in these facilities to ensure their payments have been properly handled, if they don’t already know.”