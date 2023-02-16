OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with a state agency say they will take over the prosecution of a Canadian County attorney indicted on drug charges.

In October, Matt Stacy was charged with 13 counts after he allegedly “aided, encouraged, facilitated and/or contributed to a black-market for unlawful marijuana cultivation, trafficking and/or manufacturing,” the affidavit claims.

According to the affidavit, officials say Stacy acted as a registered agent for more than 300 LLCs that sought commercial licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana.

OBN agents say Stacy paid state residents to be ‘ghost owners’ of grow operations for Chinese organized crime operations and other out-of-state clients.

Under Oklahoma law, at least 75% of a marijuana grow operation needs to be owned by an Oklahoma resident.

Stacy’s attorney, Joe White, said Stacy denies any wrong-doing.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office will take over the prosecution of the case.

“Illegal marijuana grows are causing an alarming influx of organized crime throughout Oklahoma, mostly run by Chinese nationals,” Drummond said. “Any Oklahoman who partners with these criminals and enables their illicit dealings will be held accountable.”

Drummond says his office will work closely with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control in the case.