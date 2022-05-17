LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – When volunteers at Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary met a 5-week-old Coonhound puppy in 2019, they knew he was one-of-a-kind.

Well… that is until now.

In 2019, a unique puppy was surrendered to the sanctuary with an unusual birth defect.

You may remember Milo, the adorable puppy born with upside-down paws.

Veterinarians determined that Milo suffered from congenital dislocation of both elbows, meaning he would be unable to walk.

Being surrendered to Oliver and Friends was a lifesaver for Milo, who underwent corrective surgery and learned to walk again.

Now, the sanctuary says they have received another puppy suffering from the same debilitating condition.

Mila Credit: Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary

Organizers say a 7-week-old pug was originally rescued by Skiatook Paws and Claws with her brother. Rescuers at the organization immediately contacted Oliver and Friends for help.

Volunteers say the puppy, who has lovingly been named Mila, has paws that “at times point straight to [the] ceiling.”

Mila

Credit: Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary

Without surgery, they say Mila will never be able to walk, run, or play like a normal dog.

Organizers say they are preparing Mila for a CT imaging scan and then 3D printing of her legs so surgeons at OSU can make an exact plan of attack based on her structure.

“It’s always a bummer when animals are born with deformities, but we feel really good that she landed here with us,” Oliver and Friends posted on Facebook.

If you would like to donate to Mila’s care, you can do so using Paypal to oliverandfriendsfarmsanctuary@gmail.com or by clicking the Facebook link.