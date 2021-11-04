Agency: 80,000 Oklahomans likely eligible for SoonerCare under Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans are now able to obtain healthcare through the state’s Medicaid expansion.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority says it is serving more than 200,000 Oklahomans approved for SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion.

The agency says more than 80,000 more Oklahomans are likely eligible for benefits but have yet to apply.

“Our team has been instrumental in finding areas in Oklahoma with potential members who have yet to apply for benefits,” said Corbett. “These Oklahomans may not know they can now access health care. We are coordinating with community partners in those areas to find these eligible Oklahomans and help them apply for benefits.”

To reach the remaining Oklahomans, OHCA is conducting targeted outreach and providing education in counties with lower enrollment numbers.

Once a new member is approved, OHCA encourages them to choose a primary care provider which will transition them to SoonerCare Choice. This Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) program is designed to help members work directly with their chosen provider who will help them create a healthy lifestyle by identifying and treating common conditions, providing preventive care, and offering referrals to specialists.

“SoonerCare adult members approved for health care coverage through expansion have the opportunity to choose their primary care provider and have a medical home to assist them in meeting their health goals,” said Corbett. “Having a medical home is crucial in providing members with the tools and resources they need to improve their overall health.

According to the 2020 America’s Health Rankings report, Oklahoma is 43rd in health outcomes.

Oklahomans who think they may be eligible should gather their documents ahead of time, then apply at www.mysoonercare.org or by calling 800-987-7767. Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately. Oklahomans who choose to print off the application, available in English and Spanish, will have a 14-21 day wait time. All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.