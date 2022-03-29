OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As much of the state prepares for potentially severe storms, crews with Oklahoma Forestry Services are gearing up for extreme fire danger.

A red flag warning is in effect west of a line from Osage County in the northeast to Tillman County in the southwest.

Officials say the weather system will bring a threat of wildfires and severe weather. A dryline will move into western Oklahoma, driving very dry and windy conditions.

The public is urged to refrain from any outdoor fire activity. Any suspicious smoke or fire should be reported to the nearest fire department or by calling 911.

“Under these dangerous conditions we are strongly discouraging any burning across Oklahoma,” said State Forester Mark Goeller.

Firefighting resources have been pre-positioned in Woodward, Weatherford, and Lawton. Aircraft from the National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are standing by to assist if needed.

“Very strong burning conditions are expected with warm temperatures, high winds and extremely low relative humidity,” said Drew Daily, fire staff officer for OFS. “Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or more mean that any fire that starts will spread quickly.”

Burn bans are in effect in the following counties:

Beaver

Carter

Cimarron

Comanche

Custer

Dewey

Garvin

Greer

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kiowa

Major

Marshall

Oklahoma

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Woodward.