Agents: Homeowner shoots, kills man during assault

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents are investigating a deadly shooting in Pushmataha County.

Just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a shooting near the intersection of County Road 4330 and Hwy 147.

Officials say 25-year-old Shawn Blake Watts arrived at a home on N. 4327 Lane, went into the home and began to assault the homeowner.

During the assault, investigators say the homeowner retrieved a pistol and shot Watts.

Watts was taken to a Pushmataha Hospital in Antlers where he was pronounced dead. Another person who was with Watts was hit in the leg by gunfire. That person was treated and released.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

At the end of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s case, a report will be sent to the district attorney’s office to determine whether charges should be filed.