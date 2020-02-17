Agents investigating suspicious death in Oklahoma town

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, a passerby saw a travel trailer on fire in the 100 block of N. Wade in Cushing.

Immediately, the witness called 911 for help.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the body of 40-year-old Patrick McGuire. Investigators learned that McGuire was last seen alive around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

If you have any information about McGuire’s death or saw anything unusual, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.