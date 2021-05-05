Agents shut down illegal marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma town

ERICK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after they discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation in one Oklahoma community.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say agents shut down the operation in Erick, Oklahoma.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the operation is connected to a similar operation that agents shut down in April in Guthrie.

“This is all tied of criminal organizations moving hundreds of pounds of marijuana onto the black market under the guise of a ‘medical marijuana’ farm,” Woodward said in a statement.