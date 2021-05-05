Agents shut down illegal marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma town

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERICK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after they discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation in one Oklahoma community.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say agents shut down the operation in Erick, Oklahoma.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the operation is connected to a similar operation that agents shut down in April in Guthrie.

“This is all tied of criminal organizations moving hundreds of pounds of marijuana onto the black market under the guise of a ‘medical marijuana’ farm,” Woodward said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Image of the KFOR app

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report