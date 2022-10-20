OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group.

Agents from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested 32-year-old Alicia Anderson following an 18-month-long investigation.

Authorities allege that Anderson participated in dozens of drone-assisted prison contraband drops across the state.

“The evidence we have gathered in previous seizures continues to produce positive results, and our agents continue to pour a lot of work into this case. I expect additional arrests to be coming soon in this case, including the arrest of the drone pilot,” said Inspector General Ted Woodhead. “The support we have received from Director Harpe is already enhancing our efforts to prosecute these individuals.”

Officials say Anderson is charged with accepting money to drive an individual to areas near certain prisons. She is also suspected of piloting drones for the purpose of dropping contraband into prisons.

In July, intelligence gathered by CID agents led to a storage unit in northwest Oklahoma City. Once there, agents discovered a warehouse-scale contraband smuggling operation.

Agents seized a large cache of marijuana, methamphetamine, cannabis products, tobacco, cell phones, drones, and other contraband items.

“Combatting the introduction of contraband into state prisons is a never-ending process, which becomes tougher as criminals become more technologically proficient,” said ODOC Public Information Manager Josh Ward. “But this agency remains committed to investing the resources necessary to protect inmates and staff from the dangers these items present in prisons.”

She is currently in the Hughes County Jail facing three charges of bringing contraband into a jail or penal institution, and one count of conspiracy. Her bail has been set at $10,000.