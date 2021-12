Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The First Americans Museum is bringing a Native spin to a classic Christmas activity.

Indigenous Santa will visit the museum on Saturday and Sunday Dec. 18 and 19 from 12-5 p.m.

FAM officials say the experience is free and available on a first-come, first served basis. Make sure to bring a camera so you can document your time!