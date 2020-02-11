Alert
KFOR Interactive Radar

Air conditioner units swiped from local business

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local business owner says several air conditioner units were recently taken.

Hunter Fuchs told KFOR two men in a truck cut the lock and wire to get through the back fence of his business.

However, it wasn’t the inventory inside the business the men wanted.

Surveillance footage shows the men outside the business, taking air conditioner units and loading them onto a trailer. 

“He shut the power off to the air conditioner units and he proceeded to cut the lines on one of them,” said Fuchs. “And that's when you see the truck pull around the back of our facility with the trailer.”

In all, four units were taken.

Fuchs says he believes the men scoped out his business beforehand.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter