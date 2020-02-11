Air conditioner units swiped from local business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local business owner says several air conditioner units were recently taken.

Hunter Fuchs told KFOR two men in a truck cut the lock and wire to get through the back fence of his business.

However, it wasn’t the inventory inside the business the men wanted.

Surveillance footage shows the men outside the business, taking air conditioner units and loading them onto a trailer.

“He shut the power off to the air conditioner units and he proceeded to cut the lines on one of them,” said Fuchs. “And that's when you see the truck pull around the back of our facility with the trailer.”

In all, four units were taken.

Fuchs says he believes the men scoped out his business beforehand.