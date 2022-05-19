YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon Middle School student got quite a surprise when he was called to the principal’s office Thursday.

Being called to the principal’s office can be a nerve-wracking experience for a student, but for Isaiah Russell it turned out to be pure joy.

Isaiah arrived at the office and found members of his family, except for his brother, LaRonity Russell, whom Isaiah believed was still away on duty with the Air Force.

That’s when LaRonity walked into the office, in uniform.

Isaiah beamed at the sight of this brother, jumped out of the chair he was sitting in and hugged his brother as close as he could.

Isaiah Russell embraces his brother LaRonity Russell. Image from video courtesy of Yukon Public Schools.

LaRonity is now home from the Air Force, and no doubt, fun summer days await him, his brother and the rest of the family.