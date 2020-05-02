Air Force says pilot error caused deadly crash at Vance Air Force Base

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Air Force officials say pilot error caused the aircraft crash that resulted in the death of two pilots at Vance Air Force Base in November.
Second Lieutenant Travis Wilkie, a student pilot, and his instructor, Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade died when their T-38 Talon flipped over on the runway during an exercise with another Talon.
The aircraft struck the other Talon with its landing gear, causing it to roll on top of the other aircraft before it skidded across the runway and crashed into the ground.
The brakes were also prematurely hit at some Point.
Kincade was assigned to Vance’s 5th Flying Squadron. Wilkie was with the base’s 25th Flying Wing.
