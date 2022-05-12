OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Air Force veteran took matters into his own hands after his trailer was stolen from a Yukon public storage facility.

“That trailer is about $2,000,” said Troy Harrod. “So when it was found, the Oklahoma City police did indicate that [the theft] was a felony.”

Harrod filed a police report with Canadian County, but he didn’t want to let the crooks get away, so he used a Tile (a Bluetooth locating device) that led him to his stolen merchandise at home in northwest Oklahoma City on May 8.

Harrod believes the culprits broke the trailer tongue lock and took off with the trailer on April 29. He claims he was never notified that the trailer was stolen.

“I was upset that it had been missing for so long, and there was a lock laying on the ground, and then nobody notified me,” said Harrod.

After locating the trailer at someone’s home, he contacted Oklahoma City police for help.

“Police showed up, interviewed me, and attempted to contact the homeowner,” said Harrod. “Once I was able to prove that it was my trailer, we hooked it up.”

Harrod said no one was home at the time, but the police did contact the homeowner.

He claims the location where the homeowner work is the same restaurant that the Bluetooth pinged three times.

“I don’t know if he’s the one that stole it or if he purchased it stolen,” said Harrod. “Maybe he did not know that it was ever stolen.”

Harold told KFOR that when he asked the storage facility for surveillance footage, he was told the cameras didn’t work.

KFOR attempted to speak with an employee about the non-working cameras and claims of items being stolen but was denied an interview.

Troy says he would’ve been clueless if it had not been for the small device.

“I think it’s more common than people think,” said Harrod. “I give credit to these Bluetooth tracking devices.”