OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, an aircraft caught fire near NW 23rd and Cimarron Road.

OKCFD tweeted around 9:30 p.m. on Monday about a reported plane crash on Clarence E. Page Airport property. According to the post, a small aircraft as well as surrounding grass caught fire.

The fire was quickly under control by fire crews.

Unfortunately, OKC Fire says they located three deceased victims.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department released a statement Monday night regarding the incident.

“Firefighters responded to a report of a plane crash at this location. Upon arrival, a small plane was down and on fire with surrounding grass on fire as well. This was on C.E. Page Airport property. Sadly, firefighters have located three deceased victims. They are currently using drones with infrared technology to check the surrounding area to ensure there are no more victims. The fires are out now and the fire department portion of this incident will end soon. Other entities, not OKCFD, will be investigating this incident and OKCFD will have no further information.” Oklahoma City Fire Department.

This is a developing story.