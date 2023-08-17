OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans and beyond will be paying more to park at Will Rogers World Airport starting Sept. 1. Those funds will be used to pay for more parking and other projects at the airport in the future.

“A lot of our customers have requested that they want covered parking out here, which makes sense because, you know, we’re in Oklahoma and we’re running out of parking spaces, to be honest with you,” said Stacey Hamm, the spokeswoman for Will Rogers World Airport.

Hamm said these funds will also go toward improvements to their current parking facilities as well.

“Lighting and mechanical issues there,” she said. “So, we’ll be using those to do some upgrades.”

Just north of the two parking garages, they want to build a third. However, that is going to take some time. Just west of those garages they hope to have some semi-covered parking opened up by next summer.

“We’ve been working on a master plan for the airport for the next 10 to 20 years,” she said.

But with all that on the horizon, the parking prices will be going up to pay for it all. That means no free one-hour parking. It will now cost $2 per hour with a cap at $30 per day. Garage parking prices will jump to $15 per day, premium will be $25 per day, long term will be $8 per day and covered parking will be $12 per day. Hamm said the premium parking price rose the most due to limited spaces. But she feels it’s necessary with what’s on the way.

“As we continue to grow and see more and more people again flying in and out of Oklahoma City, knowing that we’re going to get international come on line here, hopefully in 2025, which will also increase our passenger level,” Hamm said. “We definitely need more parking to keep up with that.”