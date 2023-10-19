OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Airport Trust (OCAT) is looking for the public’s input regarding a rebranding effort for Will Rogers World Airport.

According to officials, an online survey is now available for Oklahoma City residents and airport visitors, including international flyers, to weigh in and share feedback. The survey will remain open until Monday, November 13.

“Oklahoma City continues to grow, and Will Rogers World Airport is a dynamic part of the City’s infrastructure,” Director of Airports Jeff Mulder said. “The terminal expansion and future growth of nonstop destinations and international travel mean the time is right to revisit current branding. We’re looking forward to an update that puts our very best foot forward for visitors and residents alike.”

OCAT and airport leaders recognized the need for branding services and requests for proposals from knowledgeable organizations in April. Nominee, a local brand studio, was picked to complete the rebrand.

Officials say the company has worked on place branding with organizations ranging from neighborhoods to nations. Previous projects include Oklahoma City’s MAPS 4 branding and Visit OKC’s The Modern Frontier brand campaign.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected as the branding firm for Will Rogers World Airport,” Nominee’s founder and CEO Matt Stansberry said. “Place branding is something we care deeply about, and we love our Oklahoma City home. Will Rogers World Airport is the front door for OKC. We’ll pursue the project in ways that are thoughtful and responsible to bring to life a brand experience that’s meaningful for Oklahomans and shares the very best of OKC with visitors.”

For more information, visit okc.gov.

Click here to find the online survey or visit flyokc.com.