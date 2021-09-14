AJR cancels 2021 Oklahoma tour stop at Zoo Amphitheatre, citing lack of COVID-19 precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a story post on Instagram, the band AJR had to rescheduled this week’s show at the Zoo Amphitheatre for next summer because of a restriction not allowing them to require proof of vaccination, masks or a negative COVID-19 test.

Late Monday night, the band AJR posted on their Instagram story, saying in part, “Unfortunately, we found out that we will need to reschedule this week’s show in Oklahoma City to June 7th, 2022. We learned that due to state restrictions, we are not able to do this show in a safe way. We really tried to find a solution with the venue, but there was no way we could enforce vaccines, masks, or negative tests, so we decided it was safest to reschedule the show to next summer. Your tickets will carry over to the next show, and refunds are available for anyone that needs.”

KFOR is not sure why the Zoo Amphitheatre would fall under any state restrictions. We tried calling the OKC Zoo and DCF Concerts and we haven’t heard back.

Meanwhile, other area venues, like the Tower Theatre, are now requiring patrons to have proof of vaccination or a negative test. That went into effect on Sept. 8.

“We knew it was going to be a little bit difficult, but we also knew it was our only play,” Chad Whitehead, co-owner of the Tower Theatre, told News 4. “We’ve heard from a lot of guests that are now actually excited to come to shows they were possibly not going to come to.”

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks announced the next stop on his Dive Bar Tour will be at the Diamond Ballroom and proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required there too for that show.

“Most of the tours at tower have already gone ahead and required this for all of their tour shows, tour dates. So we just kind of got ahead of it a little bit,” Whitehead said.

AJR says tickets will carry over to the rescheduled show. Refunds are also available.