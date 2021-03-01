Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing cousin at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the man who was killed at a popular hotel in Bricktown on Sunday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers were called to a shooting at the Holiday Inn in Bricktown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Mario Vines in the hallway of the hotel. Vines was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Vines and 38-year-old Tarius Reed got into an altercation when Reed pulled out a gun and shot Vines.

Officials say Vines and Reed are cousins and were in Oklahoma City for a few weeks for work.

Reed was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.