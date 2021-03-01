Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing cousin at Oklahoma City hotel

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the man who was killed at a popular hotel in Bricktown on Sunday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Feb. 28, officers were called to a shooting at the Holiday Inn in Bricktown.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Mario Vines in the hallway of the hotel. Vines was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Vines and 38-year-old Tarius Reed got into an altercation when Reed pulled out a gun and shot Vines.

Officials say Vines and Reed are cousins and were in Oklahoma City for a few weeks for work.

Reed was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter