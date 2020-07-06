Alcohol a possible factor in deadly Mayes County ATV crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an ATV crash that claimed the life of one man.

It happened on Sunday, just after 3 a.m., on 437 Road northbound, approximately four miles west of Salina, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, a 41-year-old woman was driving the ATV on the road with 45-year-old Joel Tibbets as a passenger. The ATV lost control and rolled an unknown amount of times.

Tibbets, of Pryor, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was also taken to the hospital as stable with several injuries.

The report states there was an odor of alcohol on the woman.

An exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

