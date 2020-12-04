Alert neighbor calls 911 after seeing house on fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City after a neighbor reported flames.

An alert neighbor called 911 after seeing flames at a home near S.E. 59th and Post.

Officials say there were five people in the house when the fire started, including two elderly people.

They were all able to make it out of the home safely but the two elderly residents did need oxygen at the scene.

