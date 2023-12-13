CHEROKEE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant at a residence in Cherokee on Tuesday, while investigating a report of a man who allegedly sent graphic messages to a child.

Jerry Lee Vaag Jr. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to a post by OSBI on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, Jerry Lee Vaag Jr., 26, was arrested and booked into the Alfalfa County Jail on charges of sexual communication with a minor and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The case originated in Dublin, Ohio, where a parent contacted local police after their child received graphic content on their cell phone. Officers then identified Vaag Jr. as a suspect during their investigation.

OSBI asks anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact local law enforcement or the OSBI ICAC Unit at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.