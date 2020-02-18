Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe supporting teachers, children with autism in April

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Mexican restaurant chain is doing what it can to support children with autism and teachers across the state.

On April 2, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe will donate 10 percent of all sales to the Oklahoma Autism Center in honor of Autism Awareness Day.

At that same time, each Alfredo’s location will foster a ‘safe zone for autistic individuals and their families.’

Officials say each location will train its staff and inform customers about the event in order to establish a more inclusive environment for all families.

Just days later, the cafe will celebrate Oklahoma teachers.

On April 6, Alfredo’s will feed teachers and support staff at all locations for free.

“Alfredo’s is honored to serve both teachers and individuals with autism on a day-to-day basis, but we’re especially excited for these two events in April that will take our appreciation to serve them one step further,” said Bruce Hill, CEO of Alfredo’s Mexican Café. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back to and welcome these incredible groups to our restaurants.”