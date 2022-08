EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.

Chopper 4 was in the sky above 15th and Kelly, Wednesday, as authorities pulled the Hummer out of a pond located in a prairie neighborhood.

A Hummer was pulled out of an Edmond pond. Image KFOR

It is unknown how long the Hummer was underwater, but it was covered in a large amount of algae.

KFOR will update you if more is learned about the submerged vehicle’s origin.