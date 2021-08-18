All 8th grade students at Oklahoma City middle school asked to quarantine at home after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City middle school teacher tested positive for COVID-19, prompting school officials to ask all 8th grade students at the school to quarantine at home.

F.D. Moon Middle School Principal Patrice Cannon announced that 8th grade students at her school were asked to quarantine after a teacher or instructional staff member who works with 8th graders tested positive for COVID-19, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools’ F.D. Moon Middle School page.

“Out of an abundance of caution and while we are continuing to conduct our site-level contact tracing, all 8th grade students have been asked to quarantine at home,” Cannon said.

Parents and guardians of F.D. Moon 8th graders will hear more details from school officials in the next 24 hours.

“In the meantime, all 8th graders at FD Moon should plan to log into Canvas for synchronous learning at home for the rest of the week. As a reminder, synchronous instruction means that students will receive live instruction from their teacher or teachers. Students should log in from home using their device and follow their normal class bell schedule,” Cannon said.

Eighth grade students are scheduled to return to campus for in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 23, unless contacted by school officials who have confirmed that they are a close contact.

The school will provide curbside meal service to 8th graders starting Thursday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon.

“Families are encouraged to drive-thru and pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost for their student(s),” Cannon said.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep their student at home and call the school for further instructions if at any time the student becomes ill or develops COVID-19 symptoms.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority and we thank you for your patience while we work through this,” Cannon said.