OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City metro residents have the chance to show their American spirit by giving the gift of life.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is teaming up with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to host three blood drives in Oklahoma City to support local hospital patients.

The blood drives will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 17 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the following three locations:

Bass Pro Shops, 200 Bass Pro Drive

Cabela’s, 1200 W. Memorial

Penn Square Mall, 1901 NW Expressway

The need for blood donations is high.

“The summer months put incredible stress on the blood supply for patients in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We are grateful for all donors who can take time to help Oklahomans who will need blood throughout the summer.”

Individuals ages 16 and older can donate blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute provides blood to over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

A single blood donation can save up to three lives, according to OBI personnel.

Donation appointments can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.