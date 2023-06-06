HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A family is asking for prayers as a Hennessey teen is fighting for his life in the hospital after suffering a severe brain injury in an accident.

“All I want are prayers. Please,” said Barbara Caulder. “He’s a good kid, has lots of friends… He’s a momma’s boy.”

Caulder said her 13-year-old son, Gage, was helping the family move into their new home and was taking something to a burn pit about a week ago.

“There was an accident. He fell out of a truck,” said Caulder. “I guess he was on the back of the truck instead of the inside.”

Gage was initially rushed to a hospital in Enid. He was then taken to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.

According to Caulder’s Facebook page, Gage suffered serious injuries including multiple skull fractures, a bruised lung and a brain bleed. The family told KFOR Gage underwent a surgery on Friday. His Aunt Dawn said they’re taking everything day by day.

Gage Caulder, Image courtesy KFOR

“The next is him coming off of the medicine so he can wake up and they can see where he’s at and what functions he has and movements and things of that nature,” said Dawn Cottrell. “So, those are kind of the next steps.”

Cottrell said last she heard from doctors, Gage’s condition is considered “critically stable.”

On Tuesday evening Caulder posted an update on Facebook that said, “Gage opened his eyes twice. He also moved his legs. They have been taking him off of the sedation. Praise the Lord God is still working.”