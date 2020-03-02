Fatal crash closes NB lanes of I-35 near Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Part of a busy interstate in Oklahoma is closed due to a fatal crash.

All lanes of I-35 northbound are closed north of Pauls Valley due to the crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash is fatal.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto State Highway 145 (north of Pauls Valley), north on US-77 to State Highway 59 and back onto I-35.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers should expect major delays or find an alternate route.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.