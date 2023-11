OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed an RV fire on I-40 westbound at mile marker 107.

The RV, according to authorities, was carrying several 100 lb liquid propane tanks.

OHP says wind conditions and smoke will likely require all lanes to be shut down in both directions.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to the scene.

Travelers should expect delays.

This story is developing.