NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of a Norman highway are closed following a crash Friday evening.

All east and westbound SH-9E lanes are closed between 84th Avenue Southeast and 108th Avenue Southeast, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials.

The highway was closed down because of a crash.

Officials have not yet revealed the severity of the crash.

Traffic is being detoured locally.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided here once further official details are released.