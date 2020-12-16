All OKCPS facilities closed due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All Oklahoma City Public Schools facilities will be closed on Wednesday in light of winter weather conditions.

OKCPS students will continue remote learning on Wednesday; remote learning was already in place.

School district officials, however, are suspending meal services for Wednesday, according to an OKCPS news release.

Also, Routes to Resources buses will not be run on Wednesday.

“Please note that since our facilities will be closed, schools and offices will not be able to answer phones so families will need to use email or the parent portal to connect with school staff tomorrow,” the news release states.

School officials will assess conditions Wednesday afternoon regarding afternoon/evening athletics for that day. Families will be updated as needed, according to the news release.