All Oklahoma City-owned lakes, ponds & canals temporarily closed for public safety

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials have closed all city-owned lakes, ponds and canals to ensure public safety.

Ponds and lakes were closed specifically to prevent people and pets from walking on them. A winter storm brought historically low temperatures into Oklahoma, and those low temperatures are causing lakes and ponds to appear frozen.

City officials say lakes and ponds are absolutely unsafe to walk on.

“People should always consider iced over ponds and lakes dangerous. Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the hazards of falling through frozen lakes and ponds. Dog owners should not throw sticks or balls on the ice,” a city-issued news release states.

Fishing, boating, walking, skating or any other activity in or on the surface of a lake or pond is prohibited, according to the news release.

Park grounds are not affected by the closure, unless posted otherwise.

The following lakes and ponds are closed:

Lake Hefner – Between NW Grand Blvd and Hefner Road, and Hefner Parkway (S.H. 74) and MacArthur Avenue.

Lake Overholser – Between NW 10th & 39th, and N Morgan Road and Overholser Drive

Lake Stanley Draper – Between SE 149th & I-240, and S Douglas Blvd and Westminster Rd

Oklahoma River – Between I-35 and Portland Ave, South of I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City

Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge – NW 51st St and Stinchcomb Rd

Crystal Lake, 6625 SW 15th St

Dolese Youth Park Pond, 5101 NW 50th St

Edwards Park Fishing Lake, 1515 N Bryant Ave

Kids' Lake, 3200 W Wilshire Blvd

Kitchen Lake, 5501 SE 119th St

Route 66 Park Ponds, 9901 NW 23rd St

South Lakes Park Ponds, 4302 SW 119th St

Zoo Lake, 2101 NE 50th St

Bricktown Canal, 111 S. Mickey Mantle Drive

“People who refuse to leave any portion of a closed lake or pond after being ordered to leave will be deemed in violation of this directive and may be subject to a municipal citation for trespassing,’ the news release states.