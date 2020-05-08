All Oklahomans encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, health department says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging all Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible as the state is currently reopening in phases.

OSDH Commissioner Gary Cox says there is a goal to test 90,000 people during the month of May.

Through a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and The Caring Foundation, OSDH is deploying four Caring Vans providing free COVID-19 testing to underserved communities in Oklahoma City, increasing testing accessibility.

COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; people do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested.

Caring Vans will be at the following locations on Friday, May 8, and on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guiding Right, 1420 NE 23rd St., Okla. City

Supermercados Morelos, 1 SE 59th St., Okla. City

Little Flower Catholic Church (across the street from Latino Community Development Agency), 1125 S. Walker Ave., Okla. City

La 29 Business Association, SW 29th St., Okla. City

“As the state enters the first phase of a measured reopening, testing becomes even more vital to health officials and Oklahomans who use data to make informed decisions to protect health,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “We want everyone to get tested, regardless of whether or not they are currently showing symptoms, so we can improve early detection of new clusters and hot spots as they arise and aggressively mitigate spread.”