All-women-owned Equity Brewing Co. opens its doors in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – “These are all handmade by us,” said Suzette Grillot, the founder of Equity Brewing Company.

Years of hard work went into the ‘nano brewery’; it might be small but it’s definitely mighty.

“We decided we love beer, we want to drink beer, and purchase beer and offer beer that is made by women so why not?” said Grillot.

As one of the first of its kind in Oklahoma, Equity Brewing is an all-women owned brewery.

It opened Friday in downtown Norman.

They serve nine craft beers and two seltzers, all made in-house.

“Have fun with a new project and disrupt an industry a little bit in some ways, bringing in more women,” said Grillot.

Inside Equity Brewing.

Their main mission is all in the name.

“Equity is about lifting people up in terms of what it is that they need,” said Grillot. “It isn’t just the women of equity, it’s the women of a lot of other enterprises as well.”

This strong team of women, building more than a brew house.

“There’s definitely not anyone in Norman doing what we’re doing,” said Brooke Rood, owner of Forage & Gather.

You can find anything from decadent desserts made with Equity beer, to charcuterie that looks too pretty to eat.

“One of my favorite things that I made special for Equity Brewing was my cream puff sandwich,” said Soreeta Hines with Brown Cow Bake Shop.

“To partner with someone that you agree with and is doing so much good in the community is just such a gift,” said Rood.

Unique local art hangs on the walls, showcasing some of Norman’s finest.

“Art brings so much culture and wonderfulness to communities, and so when businesses and business owners see the value in that, it’s a really great thing,” said Virginia Sitzes, the founder of Sunny Dayz Mural Festival.

Grillot co-owns equity with her daughter Hannah.

They’re hoping to show people across Oklahoma that Equity is powerful.

“It was really important for us to work together on this project so that she and future generations, people today and tomorrow, will have a comfortable space to work in and to enjoy,” said Grillot.

They are open 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.