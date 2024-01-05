ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – As an eighth person has been charged in a growing investigation of caretaker abuse at the Robert M. Greer Center, a Temporary Restraining Order has been delivered to the facility to prohibit the destruction of confidential documents.

“It’s horrible,” previously said Enid Police detective, Francis Bruno, who said many of the patients at the center are unable to communicate or speak out against the abuse. “This is probably among the worst things that I’ve had to work.”

In an affidavit, one patient told investigators with DHS that he was beaten on a regular basis by another patient who was routinely bribed by staff members with food brought in from outside the facility.

At least eight Greer Center staff members have been fired, the facility manager has resigned, and eight former employees have been arrested.

“We’re not talking about one bad apple that got away with it. We’re talking about a whole wing of bad apples,” said an attorney for the alleged victims, Ross Leonoudikis. “It is a systemic, coordinated effort to abuse these most vulnerable residents and keep that abuse hidden.”

The latest and possibly the last to walk away in cuffs for abuse by a caretaker is 24-year-old Carlos Ponce.

Carlos Ponce. Photo courtesy Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Ponce was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Detention Center December 29 on a $50,000 bond.

He has since bonded out of jail.

According to court records, Ponce has been investigated by Enid Police for caretaker abuse in July 2023.

Ponce was “completely uncooperative” and was “evasive” when asked questions though.

He now faces a felony count of abuse by caretaker and another for conspiracy.

“We are aware of the latest charges and we strongly condemn any form of abuse. Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and employees and we remain committed to working with Oklahoma Human Services, the Office of Client Advocacy and our law enforcement partners as they continue their investigations.” Sue Nayda, Chief Operating Officer of Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation

A probable cause affidavit details a former patient had been assaulted by another patient at the Greer Center. The physical altercation was reportedly caused by staff bribing the patient to do so through violence, intimidation, and with food from outside the facility.

Physical altercations between patients would also reportedly happen during the Second Shift. Records claim that shift had the highest number of abusive staff members at the Greer Center, including Ponce.

The altercation was broken up by Ponce and another former employee who has been charged with caretaker abuse, Adlai Flores.

Court records indicate Ponce and Flores took the patient – who was the target of the altercation – back to his room and “physically assaulted him.”

The assault allegedly caused “extensive bruising” on the patient’s abdomen, back, and sides.

Similar incidents of reported abuse allegedly painted other patients green and purple.

Bruising from alleged abuse at Robert M. Greer Center in Enid. Photo courtesy Enid Police Department. Bruising from alleged abuse at Robert M. Greer Center in Enid. Photo courtesy Enid Police Department.

The Unit Manager for the West Building, Marc Tatro was asked by Enid investigators if internal investigations regarding abuse has increased over the last year.

Tatro has been named a Defendant in a lawsuit revolving around the allege abuse.

He reportedly told investigators internal investigations have increased by at least 50% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Tatro blamed the increase of internal investigations on a patient being “aggressive” with staff, according to court documents. He blamed the same patient Ponce and Flores are accused of beating in July 2023.

Tatro was also asked about the patient’s bruising, but he allegedly said the bruises were from self-inflicted injuries on a bed frame.

The patient’s mother told Enid investigators she has repeatedly voiced concerns about possible caretaker abuse. Her claims were “disregarded” and “never investigated.”

The Greer Center Administrator, Anthony Huhman allegedly “did not believe her” after asking employees about the allegations and being met with denial.

Huhman is also listed as a Defendant in the civil lawsuit.

A Greer Center employee confirmed with investigators Ponce targeted the patient inquired about. She added Ponce verbally and physically abused the patient.

Court records reveal Ponce targeted the patient because he would cuss him out and was “prejudiced.”

The patient was reportedly abused to the point of suffering a detached retina. Court records claim a “doctor had been worried about permanent damage to the eye.”

Ponce allegedly “stepped in” as an abuser after another employee was fired and increased his involvement.

Enid Police told KFOR it doesn’t expect additional arrests, but more charges could follow.

An attorney representing the alleged victims, Cameron Spradling told KFOR those not already listed as Defendants in the lawsuit will likely not be added at this time.

The Defendants named in this lawsuit include:

Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation

Liberty Healthcare Corporation

Anthony Huhman (Greer Center Administrator)

Marc Tatro (Unit Program Manager)

Hugh Sage (Greer Center Administrator)

Spradling confirmed he and his co-counsel, Leonoudikis are representing six alleged victims now.

Late Friday afternoon, an Oklahoma County judge signed off on a Temporary Restraining Order to prohibit the relocation and destruction of Greer Center confidential documents.

According to a new Plaintiff’s Motion for Temporary Restraining Order, a former employee who resigned on January 2 was recently told by two Greer Center employees and one other person that previously suspended employees have returned to work.

“[The previously suspended employees] have returned to work and have been designated to shred documents and confidential information,” court records read.

The former employee also noted while under oath that a Greer Center Human Resources representative is involved in “shredding documents” as well as another employee.

News 4 reached out to Liberty of Oklahoma Corporation immediately after receiving the Temporary Restraining Order for comment, but haven’t received one yet.