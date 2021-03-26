Alleged accomplices testify against Oklahoma City murder suspect defending himself in capital punishment trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two of the alleged accomplices in a murder testified against a man defending himself against the death penalty Friday. Derrick Laday is accused of stabbing Dennis Johnson Jr. to death, then burning the body in Ada back in 2015.

On Friday, two of the people who were also charged in the crime took the stand.

They each testified that they were part of the group that kidnapped Johnson, then watched Laday allegedly stab him to death over stolen guns and drugs.

It happened in an abandoned home in Northwest Oklahoma City. Afterward, they described trying to burn down the house with gasoline, but the home wouldn’t stay lit.

The next day, they described the entire group going back to the home, putting Johnson’s body into the back of a white Chevy Tahoe and driving to Ada. It was there beneath a bridge where they allegedly stuffed the body and said Laday set the body aflame.

“It gets to me but I keep my composure,” said Johnson’s brother, Dennis Stevenson Jr. He was in the courtroom stone-faced as the gruesome tales unfolded. “They’re trying to come out with the truth and give themselves some closure as well as the family, and I believe that is the truth.”

Defendant Derrick Laday representing himself in his first-degree murder trial.

Both people were visibly nervous testifying in front of Laday. They said their lives and the lives of family have been threatened ahead of them taking the stand during this trial.

However, both received plea deals for speaking what they insisted is the truth.

“They’re going to say whatever they’ve got to say to go home,” said Laday of their testimony.

Laday, who is representing himself, did his best to show the two are lying, pointing out differences in Friday’s testimony to previous statements they had made to detectives or at the preliminary hearing.

Laday’s lack of experience resulted in many sustained objections to his questions, most frequently regarding how he phrased the questions. Frustration escalated by all parties by the end of the day.

“Every time I would ask a question, the state would make an objection to keep them from being able to say the opposite of things they already said,” Laday said afterward.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday morning.